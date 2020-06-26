Ahmedabad: 25-yr-old man arrested for ‘abducting, raping’ minor

The accused has been booked under Indian penal code sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (abducting a woman to compel her for marriage) and 376 for rape along with sections of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. (Representational Image) The accused has been booked under Indian penal code sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (abducting a woman to compel her for marriage) and 376 for rape along with sections of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. (Representational Image)

Police arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly abducting and raping a 16-year-old girl in Ahmedabad on Friday.

The accused, a native of Morena in Madhya Pradesh, used to stay in Narol in Ahmedabad. He was arrested by a team of Ahmedabad police from his native place on Friday and the girl was also rescued from the spot.

“The accused had lured the minor girl on pretext of marriage and abducted her and took her to Morena. After a case was lodged in the matter, we tracked his location using call detail records (CDR) and technical surveillance and held him from his native place. The medical test of the girl has been conducted,” said S A Gohil, in charge officer, Narol police station.

The accused has been booked under Indian penal code sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (abducting a woman to compel her for marriage) and 376 for rape along with sections of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

