Ahmedabad mall security guard booked for ‘raping’ 30-year-old

Police booked a security guard of a shopping centre in Ahmedabad for allegedly raping a 30-year-old woman from Madhya Pradesh.

According to police, an offence of rape under Indian Penal Code section 376 was lodged at Adalaj police station in Gandhinagar on Thursday, after the woman approached the Women police station of Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. The accused is a native of Banda in Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, the accused had arranged for the stay of the woman at a rented room in Gandhinagar. The woman alleged it was in this room that she was raped on multiple occasions allegedly by the accused. Based on her complaint, the accused has been booked for rape.

“The victim has stated in her complaint that she had come to Ahmedabad in December last year and the accused had gotten her a job at a shopping centre and a room to stay. She further alleged that she was forced to form a sexual relationship with the accused. On January 13, she alleged that the accused first raped her and then beat her up. After that she took her salary and left for her native town in MP, as per her complaint which was forwarded to us by the Women police station of Bhopal. Due action will be taken in this case and the accused will soon be arrested,” said a senior police officer at Adalaj police station.

