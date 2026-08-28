Group ‘disrupts’ reading session of Malala, Anne Frank books by Student Collective in Ahmedabad

On August 11, several parents protested outside the school a day after a student allegedly found a piece of glass in canteen food. (File Photo)

A session of books by Malala Yousafzai, Anne Frank and other writers held at a garden in Ahmedabad on Thursday was allegedly disrupted by a group of people who claimed to be members of the Bajrang Dal.

A citizens’ group – Student and Youth Collective, had organised the reading at the AUDA Garden in Vastrapur as a mark of protest, days after a private school was forced to drop books by Yousafzai and Anne Frank from its compulsory reading list following protests by Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

Savan Zalariya of the collective, who is also a professor, said, “We were peacefully reading at the garden, and these were not just books by Yousafzai and Anne Frank but also Bhagat Singh, Che Guevara and many others when some 30 people came armed with iron rods

and sticks and began to attack us. At least six of us were injured.”