Ahmedabad: Major fire breaks out at three chemical factories, no casualties reported

Such was the impact of the fire that its flames could be seen from far off areas thereby causing panic in residential pockets of Vatva area. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

A major fire broke out and spread in three factories in Ahmedabad’s Vatva Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) phase 2 area around 12:20 am on Wednesday.

According to officials, the fire was first reported around 12:30 am at a chemical factory Matangi enterprises in Vatva GIDC phase 2 area near Vatva Vinzol railway crossing which soon spread to surrounding two factories.

Such was the impact of the fire that its flames could be seen from far off areas thereby causing panic in residential pockets of the Vatva area.

No casualties or injuries have been reported in the fire incident. More than 100 personnel of the fire safety department along with ambulances were rushed to the spot.

“The Fire was first reported around 12:30 am after which 6 firefighter vehicles and 24 water tankers were rushed to the spot. The fire has been controlled now but we are still firefighting to douse it. No casualties have been reported and the reason for fire remains unknown as of now,” said Rajesh Bhatt, additional chief fire officer, Fire Safety department, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd