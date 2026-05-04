‘Rituals, blackmail’: Ahmedabad cyber crime police arrest ‘love guru’ who targeted women online

The Ahmedabad police said the gang earned between Rs 40 lakh and Rs 50 lakh over the last two and a half years. Representative Image

The Cybercrime Branch of the Ahmedabad police said Monday it has arrested a man from Rajasthan and booked two others, who posed as “love gurus” and relationship advisors on Instagram, for extortion, sexual harassment, voyeurism, cheating and criminal intimidation, after a woman alleged she was blackmailed into paying Rs 1.44 lakh.

While the police arrested Rajnish Govindlal Bhargava, a resident of Rajasthan’s Bikaner, following the woman’s complaint, Vikas Pokhraj Bhargava and Ravi Satyanarayan Bhargava are absconding.

“Bhargava projected himself as an astrologer ‘Pooja Kinnar GuruMa’ on Instagram and used this identity to defraud and blackmail victims under the pretext of performing rituals to make people fall in love / get married/settle divorce issues / solve relationship problems,” said a Cybercrime Police officer.