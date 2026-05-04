‘Rituals, blackmail’: Ahmedabad cyber crime police arrest ‘love guru’ who targeted women online

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The Cybercrime Branch of the Ahmedabad police said Monday it has arrested a man from Rajasthan and booked two others, who posed as “love gurus” and relationship advisors on Instagram, for extortion, sexual harassment, voyeurism, cheating and criminal intimidation, after a woman alleged she was blackmailed into paying Rs 1.44 lakh.
While the police arrested Rajnish Govindlal Bhargava, a resident of Rajasthan’s Bikaner, following the woman’s complaint, Vikas Pokhraj Bhargava and Ravi Satyanarayan Bhargava are absconding.
“Bhargava projected himself as an astrologer ‘Pooja Kinnar GuruMa’ on Instagram and used this identity to defraud and blackmail victims under the pretext of performing rituals to make people fall in love / get married/settle divorce issues / solve relationship problems,” said a Cybercrime Police officer.
The police said the accused created several Instagram IDs and identified himself as a “kinnar” (transgender person) on social media accounts to hide his male identity.
“The accused contacted victims by offering solutions to personal issues such as relationships or marital problems through rituals and vashikaran rituals. They targeted the victims through Facebook and Instagram advertisements – mostly females. They contacted around 300 females daily and had 60-65 clients per day for various ceremonies- charge was from Rs 3,000 to Rs 15,000 based on the puja/vidhi to be carried out,” the police said in a statement.
On the modus operandi following successful contact with potential victims, Lavina Sinha, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime), said, “The accused collected personal information of the victims and, by maintaining continuous contact using multiple mobile numbers, obtained photos from them under the pretext of performing rituals. The accused then edited these photos and threatened to make them viral and forced the victims to undress during video calls for “shudhikaran vidhi” (cleansing rituals) and recorded the screen getting nude videos of victims.”
“Later, these photos/videos were sent to the victims in “one view” mode, and the victims were blackmailed and extorted with threats of making the content go viral on social media. In this particular case, the accused extorted an amount of Rs 1,43,951 from the victim through multiple transactions,” Sinha added.
During the investigation, based on technical analysis and human intelligence, the Cybercrime Branch identified and apprehended the holder of the Instagram ID used in the crime, as well as the holders/users of various mobile numbers and the bank account used for the fraud.
The police said the gang earned between Rs 40 lakh and Rs 50 lakh over the last two and a half years.
The three accused were booked under BNS sections 75(2), 77, 78(2), 308(2), 318(4), 351(2), 61(2), as well as under sections 66(D) and 67 of the IT Act.
Further investigation is underway.
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