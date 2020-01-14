Ahmedabad: Littering may invite fine of Rs 5,000 to Rs 5 lakh

The move comes as part of Ahmedabad’s participation in the Swachh Survekshan 2020, a cleanliness survey held in around 4,400 cities by the ministry of housing and urban affairs.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has decided to impose strict penalty for littering. Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra on Monday said that littering in the city may attract fines between Rs 5,000 to Rs 5 lakh.

Harshadray Solanki, director of solid waste management department in AMC, said, “We already had the provisions but now we will strictly implement it. There has been an instance when we fined a tanker emptying polluted water into the Kharicut canal with Rs 1.5 lakh. A builder’s truck dumping waste was penalised Rs 1 lakh. Littering in front of shops would attract a penalty of Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000.”

“Urinating in public may invite a penalty of Rs 100 to Rs 500, which will go up now. The municipal commissioner’s announcement implies that we will not be letting off repeat offenders anymore. There can’t be a system where one dirties, pays nominal fine and repeats the act again.”

Between January 1, 2019 and January 12 this year, Rs 7.27 lakh was collected as fine for open defecation, urination and littering.

