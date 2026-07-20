Leopard spotted inside Ahmedabad housing society, rescue operation underway

Panic struck a residential neighbourhood in the Ghuma area of Ahmedabad early Monday morning after a leopard was spotted roaming inside a housing society. Following the sighting of the big cat, emergency teams from the Gujarat forest department and Kankaria Zoo rushed to the spot to launch a massive rescue and capture operation.

Confirming the development, Ahmedabad Mayor Hitesh Barot said the sighting occurred at Sharandeep Society in Ghuma at the dead end of VIP Road.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Barot said, “The leopard sneaked into the society late in the night. A girl from the society saw the leopard around 1 pm. After that, all the members of the society gathered. And eventually, the leopard was spotted in the CCTV of the society at around 2.45 pm.”