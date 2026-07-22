Ahmedabad forest department warns against rumours as leopard search intensifies

The Ahmedabad Social Forestry Department on Wednesday urged people not to panic or circulate rumours, warning against fake videos and unverified claims of leopard sightings on social media as the search for a big cat spotted inside a residential society in the Ghuma area entered its second day.

The department said a leopard was captured on CCTV at Serendeep Mansions in the early hours of July 20, following which forest officials rushed to the spot.

Following the sighting, the Forest Department said it carried out a recce of the area, installed cages to capture the leopard and deployed more than 20 forest guards, foresters, veterinarians and rescuers with all necessary equipment to continue the intensive search.