Ahmedabad forest department warns against rumours as leopard search intensifies

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The Ahmedabad Social Forestry Department on Wednesday urged people not to panic or circulate rumours, warning against fake videos and unverified claims of leopard sightings on social media as the search for a big cat spotted inside a residential society in the Ghuma area entered its second day.
The department said a leopard was captured on CCTV at Serendeep Mansions in the early hours of July 20, following which forest officials rushed to the spot.
Following the sighting, the Forest Department said it carried out a recce of the area, installed cages to capture the leopard and deployed more than 20 forest guards, foresters, veterinarians and rescuers with all necessary equipment to continue the intensive search.
“The leopard usually comes out during the evening and night hours and is a shy animal, and humans are not its natural prey; hence, people do not need to panic, but maintaining vigilance is definitely necessary. The forest department team is alert and fully prepared, and an intensive search for the leopard is ongoing,” the department said in a statement.
Cautioning against the dangers of fake information, the department said a recent viral video on social media had a message that a leopard had been rescued from the Chandkheda area, which was in fact an old video shot in some other state. “People are requested to stay away from such rumours and not to spread them,“ the release stated.
Four teams of the forest department are involved in the search operation, including thermal drones, to rescue the leopard.
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