Labourer found dead at Vastrapur lake in Ahmedabad

A man, who was working as a contractual labourer on the Vastrapur lake retention wall, was found dead near the lake in Ahmedabad late Tuesday, with injury marks on the neck and back of his head.

The police said the victim, identified as Lala Sangada, 30, is suspected to have been killed on the spot where a blood-stained garden hoe was also found. The incident is said to have happened around 9 pm in the area, which is a popular hangout place for city residents.

According to the FIR filed at the Vastrapur police station, about 10 labourers were working under Ashrvin Vamaj, 26, the owner of Pride Infrastructure who had won the contract from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation to build the retaining wall in Vastrapur lake.

Vamaj got a call at about 9:30 pm from one of his assistant city engineers asking him to come to the site. “I called my site engineer Gaurav Patel and left for the site. I got to know that a labourer named Lala Sangada, 30, who was working for the last 10 days at the site was found murdered on a bed at the old ticket counter for boating behind the adventure park in Vastrapur lake,” said Vamaj, according to the FIR.

The police also reached the spot after getting a call about the crime at 9:17 pm.

According to the police, Sangada was the resident of Jalod’s Hirola village in the state’s Dahod district. He was working as a labourer and night security guard at the site.

An offence has been registered against an unknown accused under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).