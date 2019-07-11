Ahmedabad: Plaints against 59,034 firms but just 3% found in violation of labour laws

Ahmedabad recorded the highest number of complaints filed against industrial units violating labour laws in the past two years, the Gujarat Legislative Assembly was told on Wednesday. However, authorities that conducted inquiries have found violations in only 3 per cent of instances. Surat performed marginally better with violations having been noted in 6 per cent of instances.

The data was tabled in the house in reply to unstarred questions raised by several Congress MLAs seeking data on various districts. Complaints were received against over 59,034 industrial units violating labour laws in the past two years across the 26 of 33 districts in Gujarat, but only 1,958 industrial units were found to be in violation of labour laws. This amounts to just 3 per cent of companies being found to have violated labour laws. With multiple complaints against some companies, as many 4,675 cases were filed in various courts in this regard. Most of the court cases are under process.

The procedure that has been followed by the concerned government departments with regard to these complaints is thus: once they receive a complaint against an industrial unit, an inquiry or investigation is initiated. If the units are found to be violating the labour laws, the government approaches the courts concerned and filed cases against the erring companies.

In Ahmedabad district, complaints were lodged against 11,431 industrial units, out of which authorities found violations in 349 units. This amounts to 3 per cent. The number of cases filed in courts – based on multiple complaints against some of the 349 units – is 1,215. In Surat district, out of 7,671 industrial units against which complaints were lodged, violations were found in 505 instances. This amounts to nearly 6 per cent. The number of court cases filed against these 505 units is 1,147.

During question hour, Congress MLA from Chhota Udepur Sukhrambhai Rathava contended that there was a disparity between the number of companies found guilty and the number of cases filed against the companies. In response, Labour and Employment Minister Dilipkumar Thakor clarified that the number of cases was higher as there were some instances where more than one case was filed against a single company.

Other than Ahmedabad and Surat, where the number of cases registered is in four figures, the other districts fared poorly in this regard despite the high number of complaints.

The data also shows that in Dang and Devbhoomi Dwarka districts, not a single industrial unit has been found guilty, despite complaints being received against 14 and 541 industrial units respectively.

Similarly, Chhota Udepur too had just one case registered in court, while Tapi and Narmada had two such cases registered against one industrial unit each.