Ahmedabad: 12 Kumbh returnees held without RT-PCR report, seven test Covid positive

According to railway authorities, a total of 160 passengers had arrived on the train that runs between Rishikesh and Ahmedabad, on Monday. (Representational/Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Twelve more persons, who returned to Gujarat after taking part in the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar, on the Yoga Express train were arrested at Sabarmati Railway Station in Ahmedabad on Monday for failing to produce mandatory negative RT-PCR certificates, Gujarat Railway Police (GRP) said. Over the last three days, 47 people have been arrested for failing to produce the Covid-19 test reports.

Seven passengers on board the Yoga Express have also tested positive for the coronavirus in Rapid Antigen Tests conducted by the civic body on Monday, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) said. Of the 560 passengers who have arrived in Ahmedabad from Uttarakhand by the Yoga Express, which is a daily train, since Saturday at least 57 have tested positive for the viral disease, the civic body said.

According to railway authorities, a total of 160 passengers had arrived on the train that runs between Rishikesh and Ahmedabad, on Monday.

“As requested by the Gujarat government, the Yoga Express (train number 09032) was short terminated at Sabarmati railway station, instead of Kalupur railway station. Rapid Antigen Tests were conducted on all 160 passengers Monday and seven of them tested positive for Covid-19.

All seven passengers have been taken to Samras Hostel in Ahmedabad by an AMC team,” a spokesperson for Ahmedabad division of Western Railway said.

Meanwhile, a GRP official said the 12 passengers found without RT-PCR reports were booked under Indian Penal Code section 188 for disobedience to order given by public servant and section 3(1) of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, for any person disobeying an order mentioned under the Act. The accused were later let off on bail.