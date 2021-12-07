Ahmedabad: Kin of 46 Home Guard jawans, who died during Covid pandemic, honoured

The Gujarat Minister of State (MoS) for Home Harsh Sanghavi Monday honoured the family members of 46 Home Guard personnel, who lost their lives during the Covid pandemic while being deployed as corona warriors, in Ahmedabad Monday.

“The Gujarat Police’s Home Guard have been displaying an excellent example of humanitarian service through their work. Be it natural or man-made disasters and accidents, our Home Guard jawans are always ready to help humanity in times of crisis,” said Sanghavi at the Raising Day of Home Guard and Civil Defence celebrated annually on December 6.

“During the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, they have been doing their duty along with the Gujarat police. The contribution of our 46 fallen corona warriors from the Home Guard will always be remembered by the government and people of Gujarat. The state government will also ensure that reforms needed to provide them with necessary equipment and resources are made,” Sanghavi added.

Sanghavi honoured the 46 widows of the deceased jawans with the President’s silver medal for their contribution during the pandemic.