Ahmedabad: Kin of 2 deceased cops receive Rs 25 lakh each

Days after Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of deceased state government employees, who die of Covid-19 while on duty, Ahmedabad City Police Commissioner Ashish Bhatia granted cheques of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of two deceased cops on Tuesday.

As per information received from the office of police commissioner, the wives of unarmed police head constable Bharatsinh Thakor and armed assistant sub-inspector Govindbhai B Dataniya, respectively, were granted cheques of Rs 25 lakh each on Tuesday.

“To control the spread of coronavirus, the families of such police corona warriors who were deployed on bandobast duty and died due to Covid-19, were given financial assistance as per the directive by the state government,” said a statement from Ahmedabad police.

A total of four policemen have died due of Covid while being deployed on bandobast duty across the state. Besides Thakor and Dataniya, these include head constable of Ahmedabad Traffic Police, Mukesh Thakor (brother of Bharatsinh Thakor) and KM Prajapati of State Reserve Police Force Group-3.

