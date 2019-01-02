Ahmedabad: 22 kids working at brick kiln rescued

Officials from the Anand district administration, along with Bhadran police and labour department, on Tuesday raided a brick kiln in Vadeli village in Borsad taluka of the district and rescued 22 child labourers, all aged between five to 14 years, and 30 bonded labourers, including men and women.

The raid was ordered by district collector Dilip Rana following a complaint.

According to police, the parents of these children had joined the brick kilns. However, the owner of the kiln made the children also work at the site. They had been working at the site for the last 15 days, the police said.

“The children were not employed or hired at this site but since they accompany their parents, the owners of the brick kilns tend to make them work too. At Vadeli, the kiln owner did not have a legitimate industrial licence based on which we sealed the place. We have initiated an investigation and we will also file a complaint under relevant sections tomorrow,” Rana said.

The rescued persons were provided train tickets to Uttar Pradesh.

“We have also launched a proper campaign where we are visiting and checking brick kilns specifically in Borsad and Anklav areas of the district. At certain places it is a suo moto action and at times we also receive complaints based on which we carry out the raids,” Rana said.