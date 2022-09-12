In Ahmedabad, Kejriwal tells BJP: We will give free ki revdi. Do whatever you want

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal lambasted the ruling BJP in Ahmedabad on Monday saying he would continue to give “free ki revdi” and asked “what kind of Hindus” those who “questioned free healthcare” were.

“These people (BJP) keep saying that Kejriwal distributes free ki revdi. Tell me who does not like free ki revdi? Who does not want good and free education? Everyone likes free ki revdi. We will give free ki revdi. Do whatever you want,” he said at the first of his party’s town halls for autorickshaw drivers.

“They have said they will not give free ki revdi. That means they will not give free education and free services to the people. That means ‘send your children to private schools’. Their children study abroad, but they cannot even stand a poor person availing of basic education in a government school,” said the Delhi chief minister.

Kejriwal, who promised to establish mohalla clinics in Gujarat, attacked the BJP further. “What kind of Hindus are they? Hinduism teaches us to treat an illness free of cost, and they say free treatment should not happen,” he said.

The AAP leader said that if voted to power, his party would give free electricity to everyone in the state. “The CM of Gujarat avails of 4,000 units free electricity a month. They cannot even provide at least 300 units free for their people,” he said.

“Autorickshaw drivers require licences to drive autos, but liquor sellers do not require any licence. As I learnt from the auto drivers here, a lot of bribes are taken using IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) from autorickshaw drivers,” he said. “From everything from licence renewal to registration to permits or anything related to transport, officers come and deliver their services at a phone call in Delhi. The same facility will be provided in Gujarat if we are elected.”

The Delhi chief minister, who accepted an autorickshaw driver’s invitation to have dinner at his home on Monday evening, said his party respected autorickshaw drivers. “In the past 27 years of BJP rule, did any of the chief ministers or ministers in Gujarat talk to you face to face? But we are doing it, because we respect you. During the two lockdowns in Delhi, we gave Rs 5,000 each to about 1.5 lakh autorickshaw drivers,” he said.

Advertisement

The AAP chief also suggested the media was scared of the BJP and said the party would form a government in Gujarat with social media’s help. “The BJP has scared everyone… especially the media. I urge everyone to record my speech here and convey my message to everyone through social media. We will form an AAP government with the help of social media.”

Autorickshaw drivers who attended the town hall complained about the increased CNG prices, rising household expenses and bribery.

After the meeting, the Delhi Chief Minister pasted an AAP poster on an autorickshaw.

Advertisement

The meeting was also attended by state party president Gopal Italia, general secretary Manoj Sorathiya and other leaders such as Isudan Gadhvi.