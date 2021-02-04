Ahmedabad: Karni Sena chief detained on way to visit arrested gangster’s family

Gujarat Karni Sena president Raj Shekhawat. After being released, Shekhawat accused the Amreli Police of falsely implicating Hemu Ben in an FIR filed at Savarkundla rural police station. (file)

Gujarat Karni Sena president Raj Shekhawat was detained on Wednesday night by the Ahmedabad Police as he was on his way to Savarkundla of Amreli to meet the family of gangster Ashok Boricha who was held after a gunfight with police on January 26.

According to police, Shekhawat was detained from his house around midnight and brought to Satellite Police Station in Ahmedabad wherein he was detained till Thursday evening.

Shekhawat claimed that he was on his way to reach Luvara village in Savarkundla of Amreli to meet the family of Ashok Boricha, a history-sheeter who was caught after a brief shootout with the Amreli Police. Neither the accused nor the police were injured in the shootout.

Police also arrested Boricha’s sister, Hemu Ben, for allegedly “video-recording the police operation and interfering with the police work” and was sent to judicial custody. Police also recovered one foreign made hand gun, three country made weapons and over 50 live rounds of ammunition from the house.

Boricha belongs to Rajput community and was wanted for two years in 19 cases of murder, attempt to murder, assault and under the stringent Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime (GCTOC) Act.

After being released, Shekhawat accused the Amreli Police of falsely implicating Hemu Ben in an FIR filed at Savarkundla rural police station.

“On January 26, a police team entered Luvara village to catch an accused criminal and they were brandishing weapons. Ashok’s sister Hemu thought that police had come to kill her brother in an encounter and for safety, she video-recorded the operation. For this, police arrested her and charged her with Ashok Boricha,” Shekhawat told The Indian Express.

“The family belongs to Rajput community and there is anger against the police for their high-handedness. I wanted to meet the mother of Ashok and Hemu in Luvara village but was detained by police at midnight. We demand that the charges against Hemu be dropped immediately or else the Rajput community will boycott the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming local body polls,” said Shekhawat.

An officer with Satellite police station confirmed that Shekhawat was under preventive detention.

Nirlipt Rai, Superintendent of Police, Amreli, told The Indian Express, “The claims against the police are false. The accused Hemu was not only video-recording the operation but was also obstructing the personnel… so we booked her intially under IPC 186.

However, after searching the house of Boricha family, we found four weapons and over 50 live rounds… that makes her in joint possession of the contraband. Police have presented their evidence and the court has already refused bail for both the accused.”