Ahmedabad junior doctors to continue strike after talks fail

Junior doctors in Ahmedabad who have been boycotting work over pending demands will continue their strike after a meeting between the representatives of the Junior Doctors’ Association (JDA) of BJ Medical College (BJMC) affiliated to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital (ACH) and state Health Minister Nimisha Suthar failed.

“The state has not given any assurance in writing that our demands will be considered favourably and until they do the same, we will continue with the strike,” according to a JDA representative.

The junior doctors have been on strike since June 15 over long-pending demands, including equating their bond period with senior residency duration owing to their service in Covid-19 wards for nearly 17 months.

The junior doctors have been boycotting duties in OPDs, emergency wards and Covid wards, as well as routine surgeries.

However, in a press release, the government stated that Suthar “listened to various questions and representations” of the JDA representatives and “reque-sted everyone to join” their duties, while assuring a “speedy and proper” resolution of the issues.

Residency is a year-long specialised training after three years of the post-graduate programme and becomes mandatory if one wants to apply for teaching positions. In Gujarat, for those admitted through state quota seats, students are also mandated to serve a year-long medical bond period as rural tenure, which is separate from the residency period.

According to a JDA office-bearer, “We were told at the meeting that we must withdraw the strike and that they would consider our demands and take a decision only after that.”