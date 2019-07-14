Ahmedabad: At least two killed, 29 injured as joyride breaks down in Kankaria adventure park

At least two people were killed and 29 others were injured when a joyride collpased at an amusement park near Kankaria riverfront in Ahmedabad on Sunday afternoon.

As many as 31 persons were present on the ‘Discovery’ joyride in Balvatika Amusement Park when it broke down.

Confirming two deaths, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) commissioner Vijay Nehra, who was supervising the disaster rescue operations, said 31 injured were brought at the LG hospital, out of whom two died.

“Swift disaster response and rescue operations were initiated by the AMC’s fire department. All HoDs of paediatrics, orthopaedic and surgery departments have reported at the hospital and the injured are being treated. Our first goal is to save as many lives as possible,” Nehra said.

“Multiple teams of disaster management and fire safety department have reached the spot,” said Vikrant Pandey, district collector, Ahmedabad.

According to officials, the joyride, in the shape of a circular pendulum, was suspended from a pole like structure which broke down when the ride was functional. The pendulum structure then came crashing on the surface. Multiple videos that have emerged show victims mostly in their early twenties trapped inside the wreckage.

Commissioner Nehra added that the police along with the forensic team are inquiring into the case and no such investigations are being carried out by the AMC. “These teams are already on the spot to investigate the exact cause of this accident. Also, whether the contractor had acquired permissions and whether these permissions were renewed will be probed. Investigations to find out if there was any lack of maintenance will also be accried out,” he added.

Demanding murder charges against the contractor, AMC’s leader of opposition Dinesh Sharma also sought action against concerned AMC officials. He also demanded strict regulations for the inspection and safety of these rides. Alleging lapse by the AMC officials, he said the authorities ignored the cases where in order to earn more profits the contactors allow more riders than the stipulated number on these rides. “No inspection rules for the rides have been laid down by the AMC or the fire department. The ruling BJP is responsible for this accident as these contracts are awarded as per their interests,” Dinesh Sharma alleged in a statement issued after the incident.

The ride was given on a contract in 2015 according to which permissions have to be obtained from the roads and building department which conducts the inspection and based on the inspection report, the police grants permission.

According to inspector J M Solanki of Isanpur police station, they will now lodge a first information report against the owners of the joyride for negligence.