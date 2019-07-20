After Ahmedabad joyride accident, govt panel to study rules in amusement parks worldwide

Five days after two persons were killed and 29 injured after a joyride crashed at an amusement park near Kankaria lakefront in Ahmedabad Sunday evening, the state government formed a high-level committee, under the leadership of Additional Chief Secretary (Home), to study the safety norms and rules being implemented in parks in other states in the country, and even in foreign countries to avoid mishaps in future.

Advertising

The government is also planning to amend the current laws to give effect to such measures.

Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja made a statement in this regard before the Assembly, while speaking on a special reference to discuss the accident. Under the rules of Gujarat Assembly, the issue was taken up for discussion following a formal application moved by senior Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar in that regard.

Speaking on the subject, Jadeja said, “Following the Chief Minister’s instructions, a new committee has been formed. It will study the safety norms and rules being implemented at amusements parks in other states of India and even in foreign countries.”

Advertising

Headed by the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), the committee will also have Principal Secretary (Urban Development), Secretary (Roads & Buildings), Secretary (Legislation), Ahmedabad Police Commissioner and Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner as members.

“If required, we will even amend the current law to ensure safety (in the amusement park rides),” Jadeja said. A decision in this regard will be taken after the committee submits its report.

Before this, Jadeja gave details about the accident and the relief and rescue operation carried out by the state government. Jadeja said he had rushed to the spot even as the top officials of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and Ahmedabad Fire & Emergency Services (AFES) were engaged in rescue operations.

Two persons had died on the spot and the administration’s first priority was to ensure that no other life was lost after that, Jadeja said.

“So, all the injured were rushed to LG Hospital at the earliest. And AMC had ensured that the injured do not have to bear the expenses for the treatment,” he said.

He further added that all the 29 injured are recuperating now even as two of them have already been discharged from the hospital.

Meanwhile, speaking on the investigation part of the accident, Jadeja said the case is being probed by an Assistant Commissioner of Police-rank officer.

He said the task of running the portion of the park where the accident occurred was given to Super Start Amusement Private Limited. The company had got certificates to run it from the Roads & Buildings Department and AFES up to December 2019.

Based on the two certificates, the company got permission from the Ahmedabad Police Commissioner to run the same till December 2019.

Investigations are on to ascertain if the name of Discovery (the ride that collapsed on July 15) was mentioned in the certificate or it was inserted in it after procuring the certificate etc, he said.

Jadeja added that the CM has declared compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the family of the deceased and added that a number of persons have been arrested in the case, including the top officials of the company which was running the amusement park.

Advertising

Investigations are also on to find out the technical reason behind the incident, he further added.