Ahmedabad DCB takes over probe in journalist Chirag Patel’s death

Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) has taken over the probe into the mysterious death of 26-year-old television journalist Chirag Patel after police failed to recover his missing phone or get any further leads. Patel’s charred body was found in Kathwada on the outskirts of Ahmedabad last Saturday.

B V Gohil, ACP (Crime), said, “We’re scanning the area within 50-feet radius of the spot with 3D scanners. We’re also inspecting the area with UV light at night to look for particles or traces of blood.” Gohil added they don’t have FSL report yet.

“It is expected only by Tuesday or Wednesday. The post-mortem report too is pending, however the cause of death has been determined as burns. We have approximated the time of death to be somewhere between 6 pm and 10 pm on Friday (March 15). We have also interrogated Chirag’s brother, mother and sister-in-law, but nothing suspicious has come up. Even his RTI reports seem to be usual. We are not ruling out murder,” said the officer.

Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad founder Pravin Togadiya, who attended the condolence meeting for Patel at his residence in Nikol on Friday, said if someone immolates himself, the smoke first goes to lungs, which becomes clear in the post-mortem report.

“If someone is murdered, there won’t be any smoke in the lungs. This can be determined by the police within 24 hours in the primary report. I say this as a doctor.” The meet was also attended by Hardik Patel’s former aides Dinesh Bhambhaniya, Chirag Patel.