Deserted in Ahmedabad as child, Jharkhand woman on way home after 10 yrs

Ten years after police found her deserted on the streets of Bapunagar in Ahmedabad, a 22-year-old woman is finally on her way to meet her family in Jharkhand.

Police said Rekhaben alias Usha, a native of Seraikela Kharsawan in Jharkhand, was found by their team in Bapunagar when she was 12 years old in 2012. The child was in a state of mental shock then and was unable to identify herself or her family. She was then taken to Mahipatram Rupram Ashram in Kagdapith area of Ahmedabad where she was counselled for around four years.

Ten years later, volunteers of the ashram were able to identify the family of Rekha in Seraikela Kharsawan in Jharkhand.

AM Muniya, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Zone 6, said when she was found, Rekha knew only a local dialect of Jharkhand. “After she started conversing in Hindi and Gujarati, she gave hints about her home. Ashram volunteers established contact with her family through local leaders and police. Her parents are no more and her elder sister Ashaben is in Seraikela who showed interest in having Rekha back. A SHE team attached to Kagdapith police station left by Howrah Express to Jharkhand on Saturday night with Rekha and ashram workers,” said Muniya.