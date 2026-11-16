Gujarat’s Svaara diamonds showroom reports Rs 40 lakh heist, store manager vanishes

In all jewellery heist stories, the first thing that raises suspicion is usually the missing manager. It’s a well-worn trope in films – from the 1955 French classic Rififi to Jewel Thief, Shalimar, and Dhoom: trusted insider vanishes with the goods.
So when an inventory audit by a company specialising in lab-grown diamonds found gold, silver, and diamond jewellery worth more than Rs 40 lakh missing from their showroom in a posh neighbourhood in Ahmedabad, they immediately looked for the man who was supposed to be the custodian of the booty.
And when they failed to find him, they went to police with a complaint of cheating and criminal breach of trust.
“The audit team (of the company) not only found several pieces of jewellery missing, but also found that three pieces had been replaced by duplicates made of brass instead of gold. It is the primary responsibility of the store manager to account for all the stock in his store, and so we have booked him in an FIR,” Police Inspector V I Chaudhary of the Satellite Police Station told The Indian Express.
The FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint by a 23-year-old sales executive at the Svaraa jewellery store in Ahmedabad’s Shivranjini area. The store is owned by Svaraa E-Commerce Jewelcart Private Limited, a company headquartered in Surat, the world’s diamond polishing and cutting hub.
“Shortly after the audit, the store manager, Vaibhav Ashok Soni, left the premises on an excuse, then turned off his phone and never returned. His house is in the Vadaj area of Ahmedabad, but he is not there. We are trying to apprehend him,” Inspector Chaudhary said.
According to the FIR, Soni joined the store as manager on January 9 this year, and was expected to send details of daily transactions to his bosses, and conduct a store stock audit once a month.
On October 19, Soni conducted the monthly audit and sent a report to the company headquarters in Surat. Thereafter, an inventory team from headquarters arrived in Ahmedabad to carry out the yearly audit, which began on October 28 and continued until October 30.
The audit made some alarming discoveries: several pieces of jewellery were missing and some had been replaced by fakes.
The missing and replaced jewellery included 21 gold coins of various weights, 13 Italian gold chains, three other gold chains, three gold necklaces, six diamond bracelets, a gold pendant, and a silver coin. These 48 pieces together were valued at Rs 40,70,872, the FIR said.
Following the finding, the inventory team began questioning the staff at the store. As this process was ongoing, store manager Soni allegedly left the premises saying he was going to bring lunch for the staff.
When he did not return for a long time, attempts were made to contact him, which ended in failure. The owner of the company was informed of what had happened, and subsequently, the police complaint was filed.