Gujarat’s Svaara diamonds showroom reports Rs 40 lakh heist, store manager vanishes

In all jewellery heist stories, the first thing that raises suspicion is usually the missing manager. It’s a well-worn trope in films – from the 1955 French classic Rififi to Jewel Thief, Shalimar, and Dhoom: trusted insider vanishes with the goods.

So when an inventory audit by a company specialising in lab-grown diamonds found gold, silver, and diamond jewellery worth more than Rs 40 lakh missing from their showroom in a posh neighbourhood in Ahmedabad, they immediately looked for the man who was supposed to be the custodian of the booty.

And when they failed to find him, they went to police with a complaint of cheating and criminal breach of trust.