History sheeter shot in leg after he attacked JCP with ‘concealed weapon’ during questioning: Ahmedabad Police

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A history sheeter was allegedly shot in the leg by Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Sharad Singhal using his service weapon on Thursday after the former allegedly attacked the second highest-ranking official of the Ahmedabad City Police “with a concealed weapon” during questioning, police said.
The incident comes less than 24 hours after ADGP Anupam Singh Gahlaut was appointed as the Commissioner of Ahmedabad City Police, a post which remained vacant for a month.
Both the injured officer and the suspect were immediately provided medical treatment at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, the Crime Branch said in a statement.
In a photo released by the police, JCP Singhal was seen standing next to the accused at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. While Singhal had a tourniquet around his upper left hand, the accused was on a stretcher with a bandage around his bleeding left foot.
A statement, issued by Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) DCP Ajit Rajian on Thursday, said, “Based on actionable intelligence regarding the possession of illegal weapons, a history-sheeter identified as Kaleem, resident of Isanpur, Ahmedabad, was successfully apprehended by law enforcement.”
The suspect was brought in for formal interrogation, which was conducted jointly by the JCP (Crime) and Police Inspector Ghasura, the statement said.
“During the course of the interrogation, the suspect became highly violent and launched a physical assault on the questioning officers. The suspect produced a concealed knife and attacked the JCP, causing a sharp-force injury. In the ensuing scuffle, to neutralise the immediate threat to life and in the lawful exercise of the right to private self-defense, the JCP discharged his service weapon, striking the suspect in the leg,” the statement said.
Four weapons were seized from Kaleem, police said. The history-sheeter has more than 30 serious offences lodged against him, police added.
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