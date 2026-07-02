History sheeter shot in leg after he attacked JCP with ‘concealed weapon’ during questioning: Ahmedabad Police

In a photo released by the police, JCP Sharad Singhal was seen standing next to the accused at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. (Express photo)

A history sheeter was allegedly shot in the leg by Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Sharad Singhal using his service weapon on Thursday after the former allegedly attacked the second highest-ranking official of the Ahmedabad City Police “with a concealed weapon” during questioning, police said.

The incident comes less than 24 hours after ADGP Anupam Singh Gahlaut was appointed as the Commissioner of Ahmedabad City Police, a post which remained vacant for a month.

Both the injured officer and the suspect were immediately provided medical treatment at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, the Crime Branch said in a statement.

In a photo released by the police, JCP Singhal was seen standing next to the accused at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. While Singhal had a tourniquet around his upper left hand, the accused was on a stretcher with a bandage around his bleeding left foot.