Sunday, Dec 04, 2022

Giving election tickets to women against Islam, says Shahi Imam of Ahmedabad Jama Masjid

"Women are stopped from visiting mosques because they have a certain status in Islam," the Shahi Imam said.

shahi imam ahmedabadShabbir Ahmed Siddiqui, the Shahi Imam of Ahmedabad Jama Masjid. (Photo: ANI/ Twitter)

The Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid in Ahmedabad on Sunday said allotting tickets to women in elections is a rebellion against Islam and weakens the religion.

Talking to reporters here on the eve of the second and final phase of polling for the Gujarat Assembly elections, the Shahi Imam, Shabbir Ahmed Siddiqui, said women are not allowed to offer Namaz (prayer performed by Muslims) because they have a certain position in Islam.

“If you talk about Islam…Do you see even a single woman offering Namaz? Namaz has great importance in Islam. Had it been justified in Islam for women to come before people, they (women) would not have been stopped (from entering) the mosque.

“Women are stopped from visiting mosques because they have a certain status in Islam. Whoever (whichever party) gives tickets to (Muslim) women rebels against Islam. Don’t you have men (candidates) that you are bringing in women? This will weaken our religion,” the Shahi Imam said.

Voting for 93 out of 182 Assembly seats will be held across 14 central and northern districts of Gujarat on Monday.

The first phase of voting for 89 seats in Saurashtra, Kutch and south Gujarat regions was held on December 1, when an average voter turnout of 63.31 per cent was recorded. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

First published on: 04-12-2022 at 07:49:29 pm
