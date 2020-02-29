Follow Us:
Saturday, February 29, 2020
Watch: Excitement on Ahmedabad-Jaipur GoAir flight after pigeon boards aircraft

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the pigeon is seen flying up and down the aisle as passengers and crew members duck to avoid it, and attempt to catch it. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 29, 2020 11:46:45 am
pigeon inside Ahmedabad-Jaipur flight, pigeon inside goair flight, Ahmedabad-Jaipur flight, Ahmedabad-Jaipur go air flight, ahmedabad city news It is unclear as to how did the pigeon enter the aircraft. (Screengrab)

An Ahmedabad-Jaipur GoAir flight was delayed by at least 30 minutes after a pigeon boarded the aircraft along with passengers. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the pigeon is seen flying up and down the aisle as passengers and crew members duck to avoid it, and attempt to catch it.

It is unclear as to how the pigeon entered the aircraft.

 

