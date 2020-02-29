Watch: Excitement on Ahmedabad-Jaipur GoAir flight after pigeon boards aircraft

It is unclear as to how did the pigeon enter the aircraft. (Screengrab) It is unclear as to how did the pigeon enter the aircraft. (Screengrab)

An Ahmedabad-Jaipur GoAir flight was delayed by at least 30 minutes after a pigeon boarded the aircraft along with passengers. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the pigeon is seen flying up and down the aisle as passengers and crew members duck to avoid it, and attempt to catch it.

It is unclear as to how the pigeon entered the aircraft.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd