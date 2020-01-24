Ahmedabad: Issues remain with PCPNDT law implementation, say radiologists

Radiologists acknowledged that the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition Of Sex Selection) (PCPNDT) Act is a “complex subject”. Radiologists acknowledged that the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition Of Sex Selection) (PCPNDT) Act is a “complex subject”.

Acknowledging that the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition Of Sex Selection) (PCPNDT) Act is a “complex subject”, president of Indian Radiological & Imaging Association (IRIA) Hemant Patel, on Thursday, said the association is in talks with the government on how “minor clerical errors” in filling up of forms can be minimised.

“We put forward the e-model for PNDT where forms can be filled online and thus eliminate clerical errors and we can cut short the harassment,” said Patel.

Patel was speaking on the sidelines of IRIA playing host to the Asian Radiology Forum and the 73rd Annual conference of IRIA at Gandhinagar. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was present at the event.

Addressing Rupani, Patel assured that no member of IRIA practices sex determination of foetuses. “We completely condemn any kind of sex determination and we are with the government completely when it comes to saving the girl child.”

Deepak Patkar, who will take over the charge of president of IRIA after Patel vacates, also added that though the PCPNDT is a law with “righteous objective and to prevent prenatal sex determination and thus prevent female foeticide,” implementation has been an issue. “It is getting better today but a lot needs to be done yet.”

“The ground-level people are more focused on clerical errors than working on the bigger picture of reducing female foeticide. This has led to many instances of harassment to radiologists. I propose the four ‘P’s for this. Prevention – by coaching radiologists, protection by providing legal assistance, procedure for uniform implementation of law and PCPNDT incidence registry to collect data on PCPNDT violations,” Dr Patkar added.

