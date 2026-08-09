23-year-old on evening walk raped by apartment guard in Ahmedabad

The accused, who belongs to Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested, police said. (Special Arrangement Photo)

A 23-year-old student of design was allegedly raped by a security guard on the terrace of a housing society in Ahmedabad late on Saturday (August 8) evening, police said on Sunday.

The woman, who lived in a rented apartment in the housing society along with three other women, was allegedly assaulted around 10.30 pm when she was taking an after-dinner walk on the rooftop of the five-storey building in the Anandnagar area, police said.

The accused, who belongs to Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested, police said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Sector 1) Neeraj Badgujar said that the accused, who has been identified as Dharam Singh, sneaked up on the woman and threw a wire around her neck, constricting her breathing and causing her to collapse.