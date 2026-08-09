23-year-old on evening walk raped by apartment guard in Ahmedabad

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A 23-year-old student of design was allegedly raped by a security guard on the terrace of a housing society in Ahmedabad late on Saturday (August 8) evening, police said on Sunday.
The woman, who lived in a rented apartment in the housing society along with three other women, was allegedly assaulted around 10.30 pm when she was taking an after-dinner walk on the rooftop of the five-storey building in the Anandnagar area, police said.
The accused, who belongs to Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested, police said.
Joint Commissioner of Police (Sector 1) Neeraj Badgujar said that the accused, who has been identified as Dharam Singh, sneaked up on the woman and threw a wire around her neck, constricting her breathing and causing her to collapse.
“He raped her after she blacked out due to the strangulation,” Badgujar said. After committing the crime, the accused allegedly escaped after bolting the door of the terrace from the outside, the office said.
After the woman came to, she raised an alarm, and was heard by others in the building.
“The woman shouted for help after which people living on the fifth floor of the housing society opened the door of the terrace. Police responded to the incident immediately and registered an FIR,” Badgujar said.
“Ten teams were formed from different police stations. These teams checked footage from all CCTV cameras in the vicinity, and ultimately tracked down the accused near Hebatpur in Thaltej. His medical tests have been done and he is being interrogated,” Badgujar added.
According to police, the woman is pursuing a higher education degree in a branch of design. The accused had come to work in the housing society four days ago. Before that, he was employed at a different apartment complex in the city, they said.
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