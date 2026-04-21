As Ahmedabad races to host 2030 Commonwealth, policy for expos, concerts, new hotels in the works: Gujarat Deputy CM

The three stadiums coming up near the Narendra Modi Stadium could be made ready for concerts, said Harsh Sanghavi. (File photo)

While it is creating new infrastructure for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, even as it hopes to host the 2036 Olympics in Ahmedabad, the Gujarat government will bring new policies for concerts and expos, and establish hotels with the intent to make the new facilities in the city more sustainable.

This was stated by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi at a session organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) on the occasion of its National Executive Committee Meeting here.

Replying to a question on infrastructure in Gujarat and Ahmedabad’s vision for the next 10 years, Sanghavi said, “It is not a big deal for any country to create infrastructure. They can invest in one-time capex to create infrastructure. However, the biggest challenge is to maintain and sustain them.”