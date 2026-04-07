Ahmedabad police exhume infant’s body after older sibling dies following suspected food poisoning

The Ahmedabad City Police on Tuesday exhumed the body of a two-and-a-half-month-old infant who died suddenly on April 4, after her three-year-old sister also died a day later, prompting a post-mortem examination.

The parents of the two deceased girls, Vipulkumar Gaurishankar Prajapati and Bhavnagar Prajapati, who are currently undergoing treatment at K D Hospital, told the police they suspect their daughters’ deaths may be linked to dosas made from readymade batter bought from a dairy in Chandkheda, Ahmedabad.

However, the police are continuing their investigation, noting that the possibility appears unlikely, especially given the claim that a breastfeeding infant was fed solid food.

“We have had the body of the two-and-a-half-month-old child exhumed and sent for a panel post-mortem. Before this, the PM of her elder sister had been completed on April 5. We are awaiting results of the toxicology reports in all cases now, including those of the parents who are admitted to the hospital and currently under treatment,” Inspector J K Makwana, Chandkheda police station, told The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, the police said they are yet to receive results of samples drawn from the family’s home and the dairy in question, which are under investigation by both the Food Department and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

When asked what the dairy owners had said regarding this case, PI Makwana said, “He said that they have been selling dosa batter for several years now and on April 1, when Vipulkumar Gaurishankar Prajapati purchased the batter, several other customers had also done so, but nobody else had made any complaints about it.”

The police said they are also looking at other angles and reasons that may have caused the deaths of both children. However, the inspector said that anything concrete will only come to light after the reports of the various tests are submitted to the police by the various authorities.

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The investigation into the case began after Prajapati informed the police about the death of his second child on April 5. An Accidental Death (AD) report was filed at the Chandkheda Police Station.

On Monday, Makwana said Prajapati told the police that on April 1, he had bought dosa batter from the Dairy on IOCL Road in Chandkheda.

“The family made dosas from this batter and consumed them on April 1 and 2. They had all become ill but had improved after initial treatment, so they had not sought further medical investigation. However, their condition again worsened and their two and a half month old daughter died on April 4,” the inspector said.

“They performed the child’s last rites without informing any authorities. Then, the next day, their 3-year-old daughter, Mishti, fell unconscious and was admitted to K D Hospital, where she subsequently died on April 5. Prajapati then informed the police about her death.”