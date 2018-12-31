Ahmedabad: In safety vs fun, youth bring parties indoors

(Written by Dev Vora and Ayushi Punjabi)

Advertising

The youths in the state are seeking relaxations in the guidelines issued by police in various regions of the state.

While most are taking their new year’s party out of the state, others have planned to stay at home.

An event manager in Ahmedabad, Dipesh Patel (26), said, “No doubt they are for safety reasons. But these guidelines should provide some freedom.”

Advertising

There are also those who have kept safety first and decided to keep the celebrations low-key.

“I would stay home and celebrate new year’s by watching television with my family,” said Rajvi Sutaria (25).

Meanwhile, unaffected by the guidelines, some have moved their parties indoors, just to avoid the over crowded “pubs”.

Twenty-year-old Aashni Sanghvi said, “No outside parties. The clubs are overcrowded. Its better to spend time with my people at a house party.”

To battle the prohibition in the state, 26-year-old Aditya Agarwal said that will go to Mumbai for the celebrations.

“Alcohol and pubs should be allowed. There should not be any prohibition,” he said.

With a time limit of 10 pm on loudspeakers and mics, the residents are also questioning the point of a party if there can not be a DJ after 10 pm.

“New Years eve is on a Monday. Since its a working day, no one will be able to reach before 8.30-9 pm. And the speakers are supposed to be turned off at 10 pm. What is the point of such celebration,” said Kush Sharma (23).

“The New Year starts at midnight. If we do not use mics then, what are we supposed to do,” said Hardik Joshi (21).

Advertising

There are others who are planning to party at CG road, a favorite haunt for New Year’s celebrations as the area is kept free of traffic till midnight.