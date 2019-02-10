Ahmedabad: In city, his supporters face off with VHP members over office ownership

Over a dozen police personnel were deployed at a building in Ahmedabad’s Paldi area on Saturday after members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and members of Pravin Togadia-led Antar-Rashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP) entered into a heated altercation over the possession of the property.

The incident took place on a day when Togadia, who had served as VHP’s international working president for several years before quitting last April, launched his new political party, Hindusthan Nirmal Dal (HND), in New Delhi.

While VHP claimed that Togadia’s supporters tried to take possession of their headquarters — Dr Vanikar Smarak Bhavan — forcibly and illegally, AHP alleged that VHP members tried to evict them from the building “despite knowing the fact they have permission of a court to use it as their office”.

According to police, Gujarat unit chief of VHP, Ashok Raval, filed a complaint at Paldi police station around 10 am alleging that AHP members “entered the VHP headquarters unlawfully”. “After receiving the complaint, we immediately deployed nearly 15-20 police personnel at the building as a precautionary measure. Pravin Togadia of the AHP has also been claiming the ownership of the building,” Inspector B S Rabari said.

Raval, meanwhile, said that the VHP was the rightful owner of the building. “As per Dr Vanikar Samrakshana Trust, that governs this building, no other political work apart from that of VHP is allowed. Today, with the launch of Pravin Togadia’s party, it is a proof that political work was going on in this building. Moreover, the 15-member trust has five members who belong to the AHP and 10 others who belong to the VHP, thereby giving us a clear majority (of the decision to bar AHP members from entering upon violation of the trust’s rules). Therefore, I filed a complaint and asked for police protection for ousting them as doing that without police protection may have escalated the matter, resulting in violence,” Raval said.

Amrish Patel of the AHP, however, rejected the VHP’s charge. “By a court commission order, we are the rightful occupants. Moreover, this is absolutely false that any political work was going on. However, we have now submitted an application to Ahmedabad Police Commissioner A K Singh, and DCP (Zone 7) N K Damor. I also met acting Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court, Anant J Dave, regarding this matter. We will be filing a petition in (High) Court within a couple of days,” Patel added.

Meanwhile, PTI quoted Togadia saying that the VHP’s action was aimed at creating hurdles in the announcement of his new political venture, and to defame him. He also alleged that police have vandalised his office.

Togadia demanded that police vacate the place immediately. “Police have no right to interfere, as we have a court order regarding its possession,” he was quoted as saying. — With PTI inputs