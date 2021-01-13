Ahmedabad: Man in immolated state falls from fifth floor of high rise, dies

Police are yet to figure out how the victim got immolated

A 65-year-old man died under mysterious circumstances Wednesday after he fell from the fifth floor of a high rise in an immolated state in Ghatlodia of Ahmedabad.

According to police, the victim Jaiprakash Kondiyara, a native of Kerala and resident of Samarpan Towers in KK Nagar of Ghatlodia in Ahmedabad, allegedly fell from the balcony of his flat on the fifth floor at 4 am while being immolated. A CCTV footage showed a man draped in flames falling from the fifth floor and landing on the ground after which the security guards could be seen rushing to the spot.

“The victim was first noticed by the guards at the society after which 108 ambulance and teams of fire department and police were informed. The victim was taken to the nearest hospital but was declared brought dead by a team of doctors. We have lodged a case of accidental death and further probe is going on,” said a police officer at Ghatlodia police station.

According to police, the victim was into business of setting up mobile phone network towers while his wife Jayshree Kondiyara is employed in the Provident Fund (PF) department in Ahmedabad.

The duo has two daughters and one of them is settled in Canada while the other lives in Naroda of Ahmedabad.

Police said that prima facie they are treating the case as of suicide as they have received a handwritten note by the victim in Malayalam.

“The husband and the wife lived alone in then flat and the victim’s wife was not keeping well. Around 1 am on Wednesday, the victim woke up his wife from sleep and demanded food after which the duo had some food and wife went to sleep and husband was watching TV. We have found a note in Malayalam written by the victim from the house and we are yet to decipher the content in it,” said the officer.

