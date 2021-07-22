Ahmedabad: IMD predicts heavy rain in state from today till July 27

Starting from the southern districts of Navsari, Valsad and Dang on Friday and Saturday heavy rainfall is expected to cover remaining parts of the state in the following days.(Representational Image)

THE India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of heavy rainfall in Gujarat from Friday till July 27.

Starting from the southern districts of Navsari, Valsad and Dang on Friday and Saturday heavy rainfall is expected to cover remaining parts of the state in the following days.

“Heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places very likely in the districts of South Gujarat region namely Bharuch, Surat, Navsari, Valsad and in Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli; in the districts of Saurashtra namely Porbandar, Junagadh and Dwarka, very likely in the districts of Banaskantha, Patan, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Anand, Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Dangs and Tapi and also in the districts of Saurashtra namely Rajkot, Amreli and Bhavnagar,” the weather bulletin for July 26 and 27 states.

The state has so far received only 25 per cent of its season’s average rainfall as against 36 per cent recorded by this time of the year in 2020. A total of 216 mm rainfall was recorded in the state as on Thursday.

Among regions North Gujarat has received the least of 19 per cent while the Southern parts have received the highest of 31 per cent average total rainfall. The East central districts have recorded nearly 22 per cent and Saurashtra 24 per cent.