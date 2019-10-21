Ahmedabad: Illegal liquor and beer worth Rs 2 lakh seized in Bayad, 1 held

Police arrested one person and seized illegal Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and beer worth Rs 2 lakh from two vehicles in Bayad on Sunday.

Advertising

Bayad is one of the six assembly constituencies that go to bypolls Monday.

Two vehicles were intercepted outside Vrindavan Hotel in Bayad around 3 am on Sunday.

“We have seized 1,154 bottles of beer and 2,928 bottles of IMFL from the two vehicles. One of the drivers managed to escape,” said K K Rajput, station in charge, Bayad police station. The arrested person has been identified as Jayanti Rathore, a native of Arvalli.

Advertising

Following the seizure, BJP and Congress blamed each other over the issue of prohibition and alleged misuse of liquor during elections in Gujarat.

“It is clear that there is no prohibition policy in Gujarat and the BJP government for its own benefit has been smuggling illicit liquor to win the by-election,” said Gujarat Congress President Amit Chavda.

Reacting to Chavda’s statements, spokesperson of Gujarat BJP Bharat Pandya put a counter allegation on Congress and called the incident of seizure as the opposition party’s ‘dirty-trick’ to defame the ruling BJP.

“This (the seizure) was a dirty trick by Congress (to defame us). But they are not going to succeed in it. We are fighting elections with the support of the public,” Pandya said.