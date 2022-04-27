scorecardresearch
Ahmedabad: Husband splashes acid on estranged wife, booked

The woman, identified as Chandrika Ben Parmar, told the police that her husband, Bharat, asked her to come back home but when she refused, he splashed acid on her

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
April 27, 2022 2:58:50 pm
The police have booked Bharat under Indian Penal Code Section 326B

A 36-year-old woman was allegedly attacked with acid by her husband in the Odhav area of Ahmedabad on Tuesday night. The woman was reportedly living separately along with her children for the past nine months.

According to the police, Chandrika Ben Parmar, a resident of the Prajapati society in Odhav, was attacked by her husband Bharat Parmar (42) while she was walking back home after work. Chandrika works at a powder coating company in Odhav.

“Due to differences with my husband, I have been living separately with my two children for the past nine months. On Tuesday night around 7 pm, as I was returning home from work with two of my colleagues, Bharat arrived and said that he had come to take me home. When I refused, he splashed on me a liquid from a plastic bottle he was carrying. He then ran away from the spot and my colleagues called an ambulance,” Chandrika said in her complaint.

Taking cognizance, the police have booked Bharat under Indian Penal Code Section 326B. “No arrest has been made till now,” said a police official from the Odhav police station.

