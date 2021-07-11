Ahmedabad: Husband, 4 in-laws booked after woman ‘dies by suicide’

According to a complaint filed by Kaushik Patel, Puja’s father, “Kunal called me on Saturday evening and informed that my daughter Puja was not picking phone calls and had locked herself in after sending a suicide text message to him.”

A day after a 29-year-old woman allegedly ended her life at her residence in Gota area of Ahmedabad, police booked her husband and four of her in-laws for abetting suicide, torture and dowry harassment.

According to police, Puja Patel, wife of Kunal Vyas, was a resident of Festival Bungalows adjacent to SG Highway in Gota area of Ahmedabad. Puja and Kunal were married since 2015 and have a four-year-old son.

On Saturday evening, Puja’s body was found hanging in the bedroom on the third floor of the house. A note purportedly written by Puja was also found stating that she and her family were facing immense torture from her in-laws.

“When I reached there, I found a note in which she stated, ‘My family and I have been tortured immensely by my in-laws and you can read text messages on my phone. For the safety of my son, he will stay at my father’s place and none of my in-laws, except my husband, will be allowed to visit him’,” the complaint added.

“Since her marriage in 2015, my daughter had been tortured by her mother-in-law, due to which the couple had to change their address. My daughter and husband were also separated for some time after he assaulted her. Other in-laws have also been torturing her, demanding a dowry of Rs 15 lakh,” Kaushik said in his complaint.

Taking cognisance, police have booked Puja’s husband Kunal Vyas, mother-in-law Mayuri Vyas, brother-in-law Yash Vyas and uncles-in-law Ajit Vyas and Nilesh Vyas under Indian Penal Code sections 306 for abetment to suicide, 294b for obscenity and 498a for cruelty to wife, as well as sections of Prohibition of Dowry Act.