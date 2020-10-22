Ahmedabad: Hotel staffer booked for ‘cloning bank cards of customers’

A senior officer of Cyber Crime Cell in Ahmedabad said, “We have not arrested the accused yet and our probe is going on.”

An employee of a hotel in Ahmedabad city was booked on Tuesday for allegedly cloning debit and credit cards of customers and withdrawing money from the bank account of one of them.

According to police, the management of Four Points by Sheraton Hotel has submitted a complaint to the Cyber Crime police station in Ahmedabad accusing their employee, who was serving as assistant front desk manager, of using a personal ‘payment terminal machine’ to clone the credit/debit cards of customers. The accused, identified as Digvijay Singh, was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (fraud), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 468 (forgery), 120b (criminal conspiracy) and sections of the Information Technology Amendment Act after the hotel administration did an inquiry against the staff and reported him to the Cyber Crime Cell officials.

As per the FIR, Digvijay Singh, who is a native of Buxar in Bihar and had joined the hotel in March this year, owned a personal payment terminal machine which is used to scan the bank cards. As per the police, the accused first used his machine to clone data of the customers’ cards and then used them again on the hotel’s machine to deduct the hotel bill.

Vinayak Mhatre, manager of the hotel, has claimed in his complaint that he was first alerted by HDFC bank authorities that there has been improper use of bank cards of two customers who stayed in the hotel. Mhatre has also claimed that the accused man withdrew Rs 40,000 recently from the account of one of the customers.

“We have taken cognizance of the reported incident at the hotel. Appropriate action has been taken in accordance with the law. We have extended our complete cooperation to the authorities in the investigation of the concerned incident,” Mhatre said in a statement issued to press on Wednesday.

A senior officer of Cyber Crime Cell in Ahmedabad said, “We have not arrested the accused yet and our probe is going on.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd