Ahmedabad: Hospital’s four medical staff and one AMC official tests COVID-19 positive

Test report of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation’s (AMC’s) assistant municipal commissioner Deven Bhatt confirmed him positive for coronavirus. A resident of Bopal, he is posted at North West zonal office of AMC. (Representational/Express photo: Prashant Nadkar) Test report of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation’s (AMC’s) assistant municipal commissioner Deven Bhatt confirmed him positive for coronavirus. A resident of Bopal, he is posted at North West zonal office of AMC. (Representational/Express photo: Prashant Nadkar)

The frontline workers, four medical staff including one assistant professor, two resident doctors and one staff nurse of LG Hospital, Maninagar in Ahmedabad have tested positive for Covid-19.

Also, test report of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation’s (AMC’s) assistant municipal commissioner Deven Bhatt confirmed him positive for coronavirus. A resident of Bopal, he is posted at North West zonal office of AMC.

This has raised some concern in AMC as 31 samples of staff and officials including deputy commissioner, assistant director, deputy health officer have been collected following the test report of Deven Bhatt.

These are among the 42 new covid-19 cases reported from Ahmedabad city on Thursday morning.

Also, among these new cases from Ahmedabad are ten persons including family members and neighbours of Congress MLA Imran Khedawala who was tested positive on Tuesday.

Confirming this, Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra said, “The contact tracing and testing of all those in contact of Imran Khedawala has resulted in another 10 positive cases. These include his family members and neighbours in Jamalpur’s Mahajan no Vando and Khand ni Sheri areas.”

While, test report of party’s MLA Gyasuddin Shaikh is negative, MLA Shailesh Parmar’s report is awaited. Both have accompanied Imran Khedawala to Gandhinagar and attended meetings with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and Minister of State for Home Pradipsinh Jadeja along with other senior officials on Tuesday.

“Though MLA Gyasuddin Shaikh’s report has come negative but he is under two weeks home quarantine and if required will test him again after 7 days,” Nehra said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd