Ahmedabad hospital trustee booked, five days after death of 8 Covid patients in blaze

On August 6, 3.30am, a fire had started at the ICU ward on the fourth floor of Shrey Hospital following which eight COVID patients fell unconscious due to suffocation and later charred to death in the blaze.

Five days after eight COVID-19 patients were killed in a blaze at the ICU ward of Shrey COVID Hospital in Ahmedabad’s Navrangpura, the police Tuesday booked the trustee of the hospital, Bharat Mahant, on charges of culpable homicide.

The move comes after Chief Minister Vijay Rupani ordered a judicial probe into the fire incident and state home minister Pradipsinh Jadeja asked the police to file an FIR and expedite investigation Monday evening.

The state government was under pressure from the civil society for failing to take action against the hospital management even after it emerged that the hospital did not have a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

Speaking to The Indian Express, assistant commissioner of police (B Division) and the investigating officer in the case, LB Zala, said: “An FIR has been lodged against 57-year-old Bharat Mahant under Indian Penal Code’s Sections 304A for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, 336 for negligent or rash act to endanger human life, 337 for causing hurt to a person by doing rash or negligent act that endangers human life, and 338 for causing grievous hurt by act endangering human life. The same sections will be slapped on whosoever comes up as accused in our investigation,” said Zala.

According to the FIR accessed by The Indian Express, the police investigation has shown “grave negligence” on the part of the hospital management.

“It has emerged through the CCTV footage made available to the FSL team that the fire started from a short circuit in an electrical appliance kept in the ICU ward. In the investigation by the chief fire officer of the Fire Safety department and FSL team, grave negligence has come out on the part of Bharat Mahant and others in the case.

“The hospital did not have fire safety and the NOC due to which there was no audit done by the fire safety department. Had the audit been done, then any shortcoming in the firefighting system of the hospital could have been noticed and the lives of eight persons could have been saved. There was no system of fire alarm in the hospital… It has also come to light that the fire extinguisher kept near the ICU ward was not used by the doctors and paramedic staff present on duty at the time of the accident. The hospital management did not provide any firefighting and rescue training to its medical officers and paramedic staff which shows their grave negligence,” stated Zala in the FIR.

Initial police probe indicated that the fire started from a short circuit in the fourth floor ICU ward and heavy smoke engulfed the entire ward and the passage between third floor and fourth floor within minutes. By the time firefighters arrived at the hospital, the eight ICU patients were dead. Forty-one patients were rescued from the other three floors of the hospital.

