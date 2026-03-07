Ahmedabad hospital performs hip reconstruction surgery using 3D-printed pelvic cage on patient

Written by Aryan Matthews

Doctors at the Marengo CIMS Hospital in Ahmedabad have successfully performed a rare and complex hip reconstruction surgery on a Nigerian patient using a customised 3D-printed pelvic cage, offering hope for improved recovery in complicated revision hip surgeries.

The patient had earlier undergone a hip replacement surgery in Nigeria about four months ago. However, the procedure resulted in the acetabular socket migrating into the pelvic cavity, which caused severe pain, and left the patient unable to walk. According to Dr. Pranav Shah, Director of Orthopedic Trauma and Hip Replacement at the hospital, such complications are extremely uncommon.

“It is rare because she had a fracture along with a hip replacement. So her hip replacement not only resulted in a displaced socket but also fractured her pelvis area, so that socket migrated from the hip into the pelvis. If somebody has to reconstruct it, then they have to substitute for the bone which is broken and devoid, as there is now a large defect,” Dr Shah said.

Doctors found that the displaced socket had moved deep into the pelvis and was pressing against major vascular structures. Imaging revealed that the socket was touching the external iliac vein, creating a potentially life-threatening risk.

“If we tried to remove the socket from the hip side, the vein could rupture, leading to torrential bleeding, and the patient may die on the table,” Shah said.

To minimise the risk, surgeons adopted a two-stage approach. In the first stage, the implant was removed through an abdominal route with the assistance of a vascular surgeon to safely move the blood vessels aside. In the second stage, doctors reconstructed the pelvic bone defect created by the previous surgery using a customised 3D-printed titanium cage designed with micropores that allow natural bone growth over time.

Traditional methods involve ready-made cages or bone grafting, which may last only a few years. “With the new 3D-printed technology, the implant allows bone ingrowth and can potentially last ten years or more,” added Shah.

The patient has already begun walking with support and is currently bearing partial weight on the affected leg. Doctors expect that she will be able to walk without support within three months as recovery progresses.

Her daughter said the family had initially been concerned about the use of the new 3D-printed implant, but were relieved with the outcome. “She’s been recovering really well. She has noticed a lot of changes, and we are really grateful for that,” the daughter told The Indian Express.

(Aryan Matthews is an intern at the Ahmedabad office of The Indian Express.)