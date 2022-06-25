scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 25, 2022
13 newborns among several rescued after fire at Ahmedabad hospital

By: Express News Service |
Updated: June 25, 2022 9:30:20 pm
A fire fighter rescues a newborn following a fire at Apple Children Hospital near Parimal Garden in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

As many as 75 persons, including 13 newborn babies at a neonatal hospital, were airlifted and rescued from the terrace of a complex in the Parimal Garden area of Ahmedabad Saturday afternoon after a fire incident.

According to fire safety department officials, the fire started at a Chartered Accountant (CA) firm office situated on the third floor of the four-storey ‘Dev’ complex located at Parimal Garden Crossroads. The fire from the CA firm affected ‘Apple Super Specialty Child Hospital’, a neonatal hospital located on the fourth floor of the same complex.

A paramedic runs with a newborn child as fire fighters carry out rescue operation following a fire at Apple Children Hospital near Parimal Garden in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Officials said over 200 persons were rescued from the shopping complex. Of this, 75 persons were airlifted from the terrace of the complex.

“The fire had started from a server room at a private CA firm on the third floor due to unknown reasons after which heavy smoke started emitting. Several neonatal babies, who were kept in the hospital, and their parents reached the terrace for safety. A total of 75 persons were rescued with the help of ALP sky lift. No injuries were reported and the babies were shifted to a nearby hospital,” Om Jadeja, a senior official of Ahmedabad Fire Safety Department, told The Indian Express.

The fire was first reported around 12:30 pm after which teams of the fire safety department rushed to the spot. The fire was doused by 3 pm.

Incidentally, on May 13, 2019, a similar fire had broken out in the canteen of Apple Hospital after which hundreds of patients were evacuated. The hospital was sealed for months after the 2019 fire.

