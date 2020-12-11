Ahmedabad hospital association launches redressal cell for Covid treatment billing issues

In case the complaint is found to be genuine, processing fees will be refunded. (Express Photo/ Representational image)

After several complaints pertaining to bills of private hospitals doing Covid treatment, the Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (AHNA) Thursday launched ‘Covid Patient Billing Complaint Redressal Cell’.

The association has announced a penalty of 10 per cent of the amount that has been charged in excess than the decided rates.

A committee of leading doctors, administrative experts and a legal expert has been formed to investigate the complaints and order refund based on the findings.

“Any patient discharged from a designated AHNA Covid hospital after November 1, 2020, can lodge complaints… For patients who had been admitted and discharged before November 1, a separate process is being worked out,” said AHNA president, Dr Bharat Gadhavi.

The patients can lodge the complaint on the AHNA website. “The complaint redressal cell will also look into complaints pertaining to an unjustified deduction from insurance companies or receipt not being given for the payment… No complaints related to treatment will be considered as the treatment is individualised for each patient,” Dr Gadhavi added.

For complaints related to unjustified deduction by insurance companies, AHNA says it will guide patients for lodging complaints to insurance ombudsman and the Insurance Regulatory Development Authority.

However, the association has restricted the submission of complaint only by online mode. All details, including a copy of bills and discharge summary, should be submitted online. Patients would be charged a complaint processing charge of Rs 1,000.

In case the complaint is found to be genuine, processing fees will be refunded.

