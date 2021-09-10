Ahmedabad: Home Guard jawan arrested for murdering woman, mutilating body

A 28-year-old Home Guard jawan with Ahmedabad Police was arrested on Thursday for allegedly murdering and mutilating the body of a 35-year-old woman with whom he was allegedly having an affair.

According to police, Hitesh Shrimali, a resident of Shahpur in Ahmedabad, who serves as a Home Guard jawan at Shahpur police station, was arrested for the murder of Manisha Chaudhary, a resident of Kalupur in Ahmedabad.

On July 7, an unidentified mutilated body of a woman was found at an open space area opposite Dhobhi Ghat near the riverfront in between Ambedkar bridge and Vasna Bridge in Ahmedabad.

“Initially, a case of murder was lodged at Sabarmati Riverfront East police station against unknown persons and several teams of Ahmedabad Police’s Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) were formed to identify the woman. We then came across a missing person complaint filed at Kalupur police station on July 12 regarding Manisha Chaudhary who had gone missing from her in-law’s place at Kalupur since July 5. We confirmed the identity of the victim as that of Manisha whose husband had died ago,” said a senior DCB official.

“Manisha used to work at a garment shop owned by Hitesh Shrimali. Through confidential sources, we got to know that she was in a relationship with Hitesh. When detained on Wednesday night and interrogated, the accused revealed that he was in a relationship with Manisha for five years, due to which he had frequent fights with his wife who left for her home six months ago,” the official added.

“When his wife was at her parent’s place, the accused developed a relationship with a third woman in his neighbourhood. He claimed that when Manisha got to know about this relationship, she demanded Rs 10 lakh from him and said if he fails to give the amount, she would start living at his house. He also said that Manisha threatened to file a rape case against him if he doesn’t allow her into his house. The accused said that Manisha went to his neighbourhood several times to put pressure on him, due to which his wife started planning divorce,” the official said.

Police said Shrimali took Manisha to the murder spot early on July 5.

“On July 4, Hitesh and Manisha had another fight and on July 5 early morning, he took her to the riverfront. The accused then took her to a secluded place on foot and hit on her head with a rock multiple times. He then mutilated her face and fled the spot,” said the official.