Gujarat businessman held after Range Rover hits Rapido bike, passenger dies

A 35-year-old real estate businessman in Gujarat has been arrested for allegedly causing a fatal hit-and-run after his Range Rover rammed a motorcycle operated by a Rapido rider in Ahmedabad on November 11, killing the passenger.
The police identified the accused as Rajendra Kushwaha and said he has been booked on charges of causing death by negligence.
The incident occurred at around 6.45 am near Shilaj Circle. Rapido rider Pradeep Dadwal, 50, had picked up a passenger, Harshadkumar Narsinh Purabia, from Ghatlodia and was taking him to his workplace in Shilaj when the SUV allegedly struck their motorcycle just ahead of Shilaj Circle, the police said. Kushwaha fled the scene.
Accused was returning from a party
Deputy Superintendent of Police Neelam Goswami said both men were injured and taken to GMERS Medical College and Hospital, Sola. Purabia, who had sustained serious head injuries, was subsequently shifted to a private hospital, where he died during treatment.
On the basis of a complaint filed by Dadwal, an FIR was filed against the unknown SUV driver at Bopal police station.
During investigation, the police found that Kushwaha was driving the vehicle, Goswami said. The SUV was seized, and Kushwaha was arrested on November 12, a day after the incident. “Kushwaha had gone to Kalol to a friend’s party and was returning from there when the accident took place,” Goswami added.
Misunderstanding between drivers: Police
The preliminary investigation indicates that Kushwaha was not intoxicated, the police said. Goswami said the accident took place due to a misunderstanding between the drivers at the circle regarding who would slow down to allow the other to pass.
Kushwaha has been booked under sections related to causing death by negligence, rash or negligent driving, acts that endanger human life or personal safety, as well as under sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. Further investigation is underway.