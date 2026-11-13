Gujarat businessman held after Range Rover hits Rapido bike, passenger dies

A 35-year-old real estate businessman in Gujarat has been arrested for allegedly causing a fatal hit-and-run after his Range Rover rammed a motorcycle operated by a Rapido rider in Ahmedabad on November 11, killing the passenger.

The police identified the accused as Rajendra Kushwaha and said he has been booked on charges of causing death by negligence.

The incident occurred at around 6.45 am near Shilaj Circle. Rapido rider Pradeep Dadwal, 50, had picked up a passenger, Harshadkumar Narsinh Purabia, from Ghatlodia and was taking him to his workplace in Shilaj when the SUV allegedly struck their motorcycle just ahead of Shilaj Circle, the police said. Kushwaha fled the scene.