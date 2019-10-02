Ahmedabad historian’s book based on Gandhi’s diary launched

Ahead of Gandhi Jayanti, Ahmedabad-based historian Rizwan Kadri launched his book – ‘Mahatma-ni Parikrama’ (Mahatma’s Journey), detailing an account of Mahatma Gandhi’s life from January 9, 1915 to December 31, 1915, from his hand-written diary.

State Election Commissioner Sanjay Prasad launched the book along with the religious head of the Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan at the Gujarat Club. Significantly, it is the place where Gandhi met Sardar Patel for the first time in 1916.

Explaining his choice of inaugural guests, Kadri said, “When Gandhi arrived in Ahmedabad, it was the season of elections. With the municipality elections held on March 3, Gandhi wanted to contest. Sanjay Prasad came here

today not as a bureaucrat but as a historian. He was a professor of history.”

Kadri is a professor of Swaminarayan Arts College, which functions under the Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan.

“The day Gandhi arrived in Bombay from England, I found an account of a spy from the very same day, labelling him as a dangerous political firebrand,” said Kadri, speaking about his book and his findings after poring through archival materials across the country.

He said that although diary entries of the period used for the book have been included in several works, only selected entries had been used in them. “There are 45 addresses in the first nine pages of this diary and these addresses were of people who contributed immensely in making Gandhi a ‘Mahatma’,” Kadri said.

“His roadmap upon arrival, was three-fold. One, he wanted to use satyagraha for social issues. Second, he was clear that until and unless Hindus-Muslims are unified, the freedom struggle and movement will not work. Thirdly, he said he’ll take up safai abhiyan (clean-up campaign), not

just literally, but say, by changing the language of politics,” Kadri said.

Descendants of several prominent families, such as that of Sardar Patel, Sheth Mangaldas and GV Mavlankar, were also present at the launch.