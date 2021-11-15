‘It has all the parameters to become successful’

Heritage walks help residents appreciate the cultural evolution and history of the area they live in. It gives them a sense of respect and responsibility towards restoration and preservation of their heritage, Debashish Nayak, Honorary Director, Oriental Studies and Heritage Management Resource Centre, Gujarat Vidyapith tells Ritu Sharma in an interview. Edited excerpts:

What was the idea behind the heritage walk when it was conceptualised?

The idea of the heritage walk was primarily to make citizens aware of the historic area they live in. These places are taken for granted due to over familiarisation and thus, get neglected. Once they participate in the heritage walk with appropriate explanation, a sense of respect and responsibility occurs and thus, the area gets restored, preserved and clean.

What challenges were faced while starting and continuing this heritage walk?

There are many challenges. Foremost was the acceptance by the municipal corporation to own the walk that eventually helped to maintain and improve it. The second was working with the local community through whose homes the walk would be conducted regularly. The third was identifying the route. It should not be more than 2 km. Extraordinarily stunning starting and ending points make Ahmedabad Heritage Walk successful. The walking route should never be a straight line. Its twists and turns, including the ‘secret passage’, keep the surprise elements intact until the end. Also, another challenge was to keep the route garbage-free.



How far has it been able to achieve the idea or goals behind the heritage walk?

When we look back, the Ahmedabad Heritage Walk has all the parameters to become a successful walk and so it has proven, too.

How do you see the transitions the heritage walk has witnessed over these years?

Over the year, the heritage walk route remained more or less intact; only the excitement of the community diminished due to the same ‘familiarity’ factor. But many projects were implemented on the route and known all over due to the commitment of the volunteer guides and national pride of the most successful heritage walk run by a municipal corporation.

What challenges do you see ahead to sustain it?

The challenge is to keep the spirit of the walk alive and sustain the community contact.