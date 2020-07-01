Ahmedabad: Helpline launched for info on availability of beds

The helpline numbers are 079-26409999 and 079-26403333. (Representational) The helpline numbers are 079-26409999 and 079-26403333. (Representational)

The Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (AHNA) in association with Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Tuesday launched a 24-hour helpline for information on availability of beds for Covid-19 treatment in private hospitals in the city.

The helpline will also provide information on availability of ambulance service for Covid-19 patients along with information on home care facilities for them.

“This service has been launched so that patients do not have to move from one hospital to another and the treatment is not delayed. At present, the bed availability is updated twice a day on the association website. So this will move on a real time basis gradually. At present, the caller will get information once he calls and the call centre executive checks availability with the private hospitals,” says AHNA president Dr Bharat Gadhavi.

The helpline numbers are 079-26409999 and 079-26403333.

On June 16, the AMC dropped the idea of launching a mobile phone application for Covid-19 patients just a couple of days before it was slated to launch. To be run jointly by AHNA and AMC, the app was aimed to address queries with respect to locating beds and receiving the status of their availability in 55 private hospitals requisitioned by the AMC.

The app was being designed to provide similar information on the availability of beds and home care services of each private hospital, along with package details of rooms and other charges along with a facility to call an ambulance was also to be made available.

At present, the AHNA website provides information on beds and it is updated only twice a day and at times, only once a day. The facility was made available in the second week of June and has a break-up of isolation beds, High Dependency Units (HDUs), Intensive Care Units (ICUs) without ventilators and with ventilators — of both occupied and vacant beds.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.