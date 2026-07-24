294.6 mm in 24 hours: Ahmedabad city records fourth highest rainfall in its history

Ahmedabad likely to receive ‘extremely heavy’ rainfall on Saturday: IMD.

Written by: Ritu Sharma
3 min readAhmedabadJul 24, 2026 09:29 PM IST
Surat city was waterlogged following continuous rainfall since Wednesday night, disrupting traffic and forcing road closures. (Express Photo)Surat city was waterlogged following continuous rainfall since Wednesday night, disrupting traffic and forcing road closures. (Express Photo)
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Ahmedabad received 294.6 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours ending 8 am on Friday (July 24), the fourth highest rainfall recorded in Gujarat’s largest city so far.

The highest 24-rain rainfall recorded in Ahmedabad was in July 1927, when the city recorded 414.8 mm downpour.

“Ahmedabad recorded its fourth highest rainfall on Thursday-Friday. The highest rainfall record was in 1927, somewhere around July 20,” IMD’s Ahmedabad region director A K Das told The Indian Express.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Rains: Schools, colleges shut as record rainfall brings city to a standstill

While the South west and north west zones among the seven zones the city received the highest rainfall, Bopal area received the highest rainfall of 467.5 mm followed by Bakrol 462.5 mm.

The IMD official attributed the record rainfall to five weather systems activated over Gujarat.

“There are two troughs: one Western Disturbance – a low pressure area – and an offshore trough leading rainfall across Gujarat. There was already one trough and another added today. This is a normal phenomenon during the monsoon season. Among these five weather systems, though all contribute to the ongoing rainfall, the low pressure area impacts the most,” Das told this paper.

The five systems, as per IMD, are monsoon trough that passes through Jaisalmer, centre of low-pressure area over southwest Rajasthan and neighbourhood, a trough that runs from cyclonic circulation associated with the low-pressure area over southwest Rajasthan and neighbourhood to Jammu across West Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab, an offshore trough from Gujarat to Karnataka coast and Western Disturbance and the low-pressure area over southeast Rajasthan and neighbourhood that lies over southwest Rajasthan and neighbourhood.

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Ahmedabad is expected to receive ‘extremely heavy’ rainfall on Saturday, the IMD Ahmedabad region director said.

IMD forecast

A red alert has been issued for Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Aravalli, Kheda and Mahisagar; along with districts of Saurashtra including Surendranagar on Saturday.

An orange alert has been issued for Banaskantha, Vav-Tharad, Patan, Ahmedabad, Anand, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur and Bharuch and in the districts of Saurashtra namely Rajkot, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Morbi and Botad on Saturday.

Also Read | NH 47 between Rajkot and Bagodra closed; Over 900 rescued in Ahmedabad district

An orange alert has been issued for July 26 against very heavy rains in the districts of Banaskantha, Vav-Tharad, Mehsana, Sabarkantha and in the district of Saurashtra namely Bhavnagar while Panchmahal and Dahod on July 27.

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24 hrs between July 23 till 24, 6 am city average 295.59 mm

Bopal 467.5 mm, Bakrol 462.5 mm, Jodhpur 418 mm, Sarkhej 415 mm, Bodakdev 407 mm Thaltej 408.5 mm, Ranip 334.5 mm, Navrangpura 330 mm, Paldi 315 mm, Motera 306.5 mm, Vasna 359.5 mm, Usmanpura 302.5 mm, Science City 392.5 mm, Memnagar 366.5 mm, Danapith 348.5 mm

Highest rain records of Ahmedabad city

  • 414.8 mm (1927)
  • 325.9 mm (2000)
  • 322.3 mm (1967)
  • 294.6 mm (2026)
  • 288.1 mm (2014)
  • 257.8 mm (1950)

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Ritu Sharma
Ritu Sharma

Ritu Sharma is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express' Gujarat bureau, an editorial position that reflects her experience and Authority in regional journalism. With over a decade of concentrated reporting experience, she is a highly Trustworthy and specialized journalist, especially noted for her Expertise in the education sector across Gujarat and previously Chandigarh. Expertise Primary Authority (Education): With over ten years of dedicated reporting on education in both Gujarat and Chandigarh, Ritu Sharma is a foremost authority on educational policy, institutional governance, and ground realities from "KG to PG." Her coverage includes: Higher Education: In-depth scrutiny of top institutions like IIM-Ahmedabad (controversies over demolition/restoration of heritage architecture), IIT-Bombay (caste discrimination issues), and new initiatives like international branch campuses in GIFT City. Schooling & Policy: Detailed coverage of government schemes (Gyan Sadhana School Voucher Scheme), the implementation and impact of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, teacher recruitment issues, and the impact of national policies like the NEP. Student Welfare: Reporting on critical issues such as suicide allegations due to caste discrimination, and the challenges faced by students (e.g., non-delivery of NAMO tablets). ... Read More

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