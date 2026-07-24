294.6 mm in 24 hours: Ahmedabad city records fourth highest rainfall in its history

Surat city was waterlogged following continuous rainfall since Wednesday night, disrupting traffic and forcing road closures. (Express Photo)

Ahmedabad received 294.6 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours ending 8 am on Friday (July 24), the fourth highest rainfall recorded in Gujarat’s largest city so far.

The highest 24-rain rainfall recorded in Ahmedabad was in July 1927, when the city recorded 414.8 mm downpour.

“Ahmedabad recorded its fourth highest rainfall on Thursday-Friday. The highest rainfall record was in 1927, somewhere around July 20,” IMD’s Ahmedabad region director A K Das told The Indian Express.

While the South west and north west zones among the seven zones the city received the highest rainfall, Bopal area received the highest rainfall of 467.5 mm followed by Bakrol 462.5 mm.

The IMD official attributed the record rainfall to five weather systems activated over Gujarat.