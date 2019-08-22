Ahmedabad: Head constable held for taking Rs 60,000 bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a head constable from Meghaninagar police station for accepting bribe to let go off an accused in liquor prohibition case on Tuesday.

Officials said Head Constable Hasmukh Patel was arrested for demanding Rs 60,000 at a parking lot of a housing society in Naroda on Tuesday evening.

“The head constable…pressured the accused to pay Rs 60,000 for not arresting him,” said AM Desai, assistant commissioner of police, G Division, Ahmedabad.

A Meghaninagar police team recently made a few arrests and seized illegal liquor, in which Patel was the investigating officer, officials said.

“Patel told the accused that he will not arrest him until he gets bail, if he gives him Rs 60,000. The person then approached us after which a trap was laid for Patel. He was caught red-handed accepting cash,” said an official from the ACB.