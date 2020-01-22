Ahmedabad: HC notice over PIL on stray dog menace

According to the petitioner, nearly 60,300 persons were attacked and bitten by stray dogs in Ahmedabad during the period between November 2017 and October 2018, as per information received from the AMC. According to the petitioner, nearly 60,300 persons were attacked and bitten by stray dogs in Ahmedabad during the period between November 2017 and October 2018, as per information received from the AMC.

Acting on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed at the Gujarat High Court, seeking the court’s directions to the Ahmedabad police commissioner to control the menace of stray dogs, the HC issued notices to the respondents on Tuesday.

The respondents, including the state home department secretary and the commissioner of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), are expected to file their reply by February 5.

The petitioner Kiritkumar Bhatt, a practicing advocate of the HC, has stated that he has been observing a rising number of cases of dog attacks, noting that many “have been mauled to death by packs of man-eater stray dogs.”

According to the petitioner, nearly 60,300 persons were attacked and bitten by stray dogs in Ahmedabad during the period between November 2017 and October 2018, as per information received from the AMC.

“The victims and the relatives of these victims have no remedy or justice and these killings remain unmitigated,” states the PIL.

The petitioner further states that the cases of dog bites in Ahmedabad are on the rise on a year-to-year basis despite the “so-called Dog Population Management programme run by the Respondent No.3 (AMC) for the past more than ten years, without any effect. The effectiveness of the Animal Birth Control programme for dogs through dog sterilisation can be gauged from the fact that officially confirmed number of dog-bite cases has just doubled from about 30,026 in the calendar year 2010 to about 60,292 in the year from Nov.2017 to Oct.2018…It would be pertinent to note here that the Animal Birth Control programme for dogs is a programme with zero achievement since day one and the Respondent No. 3 authorities are well-aware about the same. Still they continue to run such aimless programmes which are merely an eye-wash, more like administering placebo to a cancer patient…(sic)”

Stating that the police authorities are responsible for ensuring complete safety of citizens as enshrined under provisions of the Gujarat Police Act, the PIL has sought that the court direct the Ahmedabad police commissioner to take appropriate action.

